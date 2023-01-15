Public schools need more resources, not voucher plan

Gov. Kim Reynolds has declared funding private schools with tax dollars as her capstone.

I'm concerned about the move to publicly fund private schools. The public school is one of the last places where people interact with others who may possess social, racial, spiritual, and ability differences.

I learned that one reason people choose private over public schools is student/teacher ratio. Why aren't public schools funded to manage this? With public funds will private schools be monitored? Another reason cited is that private schools have more extracurricular activities. Do these need to be bolstered? Will the public funds support religious schools that fire teachers for being gay?

When I graduated from a rural Iowa high school I could finance my public college education myself by working (like Chuck Grassley brags). This is no longer the case for most students -- maybe if Iowa has "too much money" in its coffers it should spend it to improve our public institutions of higher learning so they are more accessible to Iowa students.

I hope the legislators continue to honor the will of the majority of the public to can this idea, instead of stooping to Reynolds' national ambition.

Shirley Whiteside, Cedar Falls