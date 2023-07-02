I suspect the tax dollars Forest Dillavou (The Courier, June 27) paid toward public schools was a very tiny amount compared to the $7,600 Gov. Kim Reynolds is paying parents for religious and private classes. Our children need: separation of church and state, exposure to students of all culture levels, educated teachers, extra curricular activities they may not get away from our established institutions. If a parent decides against public school, he should pay for elsewhere. School is for learning to think, not for learning from just certain books. Give children freedom to learn. They may find the Bible Belt politics is not the best for them after all.