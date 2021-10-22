PSO issue has never been resolved

In response to Amy Lockard ("Time for Cedar Falls to move on from the PSO debate," Oct. 17): It is an issue that has never been resolved.

The reason it has never been resolved is because the City Council has never listened to the people they represent.

You may argue that over the years there have been elections, but I will counter that most of those elections the incumbents had no one running against them.

You also mentioned Cedar Falls Forward organization. I sure wish I knew who these people were. It seems like they are hiding.

I am glad the PSOs rescued your family from your house fire. I understand it was great relief to you to find your family safe.

I would like to bring up an old issue that I think was downplayed: the Maple Lanes fire in Waterloo. The report the battalion chief from Waterloo submitted about the Cedar Falls fire chief and his firefighters.

Then the report being changed by the Waterloo fire chief. Why would the battalion chief from Waterloo falsify a report about a fire?

The upcoming election should put an end to the PSO issue.

We may have more firefighters, but where are the police?

Walter Brown, Cedar Falls

