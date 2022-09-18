Ashley Hinson has definitely proven herself in her first term in Congress, never failing to put Iowans first. She knows how the radical Democrats operate, disguising massive spending packages as “for the people” while in the end it is the people who pay the price.

One good example is when Ashley challenged Present Biden’s so called “cancelling student-loan-debts.” The debts were not cancelled, the debt is being transferred to tax payers at about $2,000 to each of us. Unlike many, Ashley Hinson actually reads the bills that come in front of her, and does her due diligence of uncovering the radical policies that the far-left tries to sneak in. She will not be fooled by a title like “The Inflation Reduction Act,” as she understands this outrageous spending bill would do nothing to reduce inflation (just the opposite actually).