Protect yourself

Years ago I was in training to be a nurse and learned a lot about germs. Even in the healthiest environment germs are all around us. Fortunately, our bodies fight against them, and this is good. Occasionally, however, a germ in the form of a virus comes along that our bodies are unable to fight that the medical experts just don’t know enough about yet. If that is so, however that would mean most everybody in the space around would have to sneeze, dribble, or cough to spread the germ, and the medical experts are baffled as this just doesn’t seem to be the case all the time.