Protect yourself
JANICE NOLTING
In response to Jerry Mundt’s letter, June7:
The medical experts never said the coronavirus is spread entirely by droplets from sneezing, a runny nose, or coughing. The experts I have heard acknowledge they just don’t know that much about the virus as yet.
Years ago I was in training to be a nurse and learned a lot about germs. Even in the healthiest environment germs are all around us. Fortunately, our bodies fight against them, and this is good. Occasionally, however, a germ in the form of a virus comes along that our bodies are unable to fight that the medical experts just don’t know enough about yet. If that is so, however that would mean most everybody in the space around would have to sneeze, dribble, or cough to spread the germ, and the medical experts are baffled as this just doesn’t seem to be the case all the time.
Mr. Mundt, I don’t wear a mask to protect you or anybody else, I wear it to protect myself. I am in my golden years and I want to remain that way.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!