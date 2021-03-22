Protect Iowans' voting rights

Voting is a right, not a privilege. The League of Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties supports free, fair and accessible elections, and no person or group should face legal, economic or administrative discrimination. We oppose any form of voting restrictions, while continuing the dialogue to improve Iowa’s voting process.

Over 159 million Americans voted in 2020, the largest total in history, and the first time more than 140 million voted.

The Iowa Legislature recently passed a complex, restrictive voting law, in response to a contrived perception that there might be voting fraud. Unfortunately, it is the voters of Iowa who will suffer the consequences--Republicans, independents, and Democrats alike, the elderly, the disabled, and the working person. Shorter days for early voting, more barriers for requesting absentee ballots, and fewer hours to vote election day. Criminalizing county auditors who dare send out absentee ballot requests. There are too many bad provisions to count. Call it what it is: voter suppression.

Legislators who pushed this bill -- a cookie cutter one to those in 40 other states -- aren’t working for Iowans. Did they forget Iowa's motto? "Our Liberties We Prize and Our Rights We Will Maintain." We haven’t. We will register and educate voters.

Cherie Dargan, Cedar Falls

