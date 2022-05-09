 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Protect important credit card programs

Iowans rely on credit cards to make life happen, from paying for groceries to covering emergency expenses. Credit cards offer robust security, fraud protection, and access to credit that may not otherwise be available. That’s why Veridian offers our members low-interest access to this service.

Since banks and credit unions provide security and fraud protection that keep consumers safe, merchants pay a small interchange fee – a fraction of a cent per dollar transacted. Those fees support the cost of maintaining a secure payment network, reissuing cards compromised by a merchant’s data breach and more.

Unfortunately, conversations are happening in Washington, D.C., that may put government restrictions on the interchange payments that help provide those consumer protections. In 2010, Congress put price controls on debit card transactions. While the idea was to return savings to consumers, this didn’t happen. Instead, large retailers increased their profit margin and some community financial institutions had to cut services like free checking. Today, a reduction in interchange payments threatens to produce similar results, jeopardizing consumer fraud protections, access to credit and more.

I hope our Iowa delegation will oppose changes to interchange and protect the credit card programs our members rely on.

Renee Christoffer, Waterloo

 

