Protect America's constitutional values

Democrats openly say they will remove the Electoral College so that sparsely populated, rural states would be totally outvoted by cities. In addition, they want to add more states, such as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico to provide more senators to create a permanent one-party rule. The Democratic leaders assert they will reverse core parts of our Bill of Rights so we could be jailed for owning a gun to defend ourselves, as the Minutemen did, against enemies foreign and domestic.

As we continue to see the clamp down of our civil liberties via lockdowns, the tech giants quashing speech, and the impending total control of our health care, the American people may soon find themselves in an enslaved state.

Never have so few been bent on hurting so many in America.

The massive 75+ million vote for Trump is the mass that has been aroused. They may be the only firewall remaining to protect American constitutional values. Trump led the way. Who will follow?

Dave Smith, Waterloo

