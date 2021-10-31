 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Progressives are destroying America

Progressives have taken over the schools at nearly every education level. Big Tech (Twitter, Facebook, etc) silences those that disagree with their narrative. Progressive mayors allow antifa and Black Lives Matter to riot at will. High-ranking Democratic politicians deny that antifa/BLM armies exist. Progressive prosecutors are coming down hard on Jan. 6 protesters, even though they have caused far less damage than antifa and BLM. Most of the media propagates lefty lies and denies the truth if it hurts their narrative. Leftists are defunding the police. The FBI has become the Democrats' Gestapo. Democrats have released thousands of criminals and repealed bail laws, resulting in the worst crime wave in decades. What did I miss?

Dave Smith, Waterloo

