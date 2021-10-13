Professor's mask stance deserves punishment

I and many like me think that allowing professor Steve O’Kane to return to teaching, even remotely, is not sending a clear enough message to those who want to push an agenda about masks or vaccines. Threatening to lower grades if students didn’t wear masks in his class. Really? Loss of pay or his job should have been right at the top of the list for his penance. I am not speaking against vaccines or masks here at all, only our individual choice whether to do so or not. Instead, we have the government and mainstream media weaponizing the public’s fear of dying due to COVID-19. I just read that the chances of dying from unnatural causes has never been lower and the world in general has never been safer! The young and healthy have a 99+% chance of surviving COVID. The “at risk”of our population are the 40% of Americans who are obese. The government and media should be telling people to get fitter as that would do more for a large percentage of our population to help them survive COVID, but again that doesn’t fit their narrative. Don’t let elements of the truth get exaggerated to such epic proportions that you give away your freedoms.