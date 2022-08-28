 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Productive Democrats

The Democrats recently passed three bills that work for everyday Iowans.

1. The CHIPS and Science bill will strengthen American semiconductor manufacturing limiting our reliance on China and helping alleviate the supply chain delays. CHIPS will mean more high-paying, union jobs for the United States.

2. The Honoring our PACT Act expands health care for our veterans due to toxic fumes from burn pits and providing better disability benefits. By increasing the VA workforce, veterans will have shorter wait time and better health care.

3. The Inflation Reduction Act lowers prescription drug costs for seniors, provides rebates for green-energy home appliances, continues the 30% rebate for solar, starts a $7,500 rebate for electric vehicles and imposes a 15% minimum tax on corporations making over $1 billion.

The combination of these three bills makes this the most productive legislative session in history, resulting in help for everyday Iowans. All because of the Democrats.

Republicans are putting politics ahead of people, protecting their corporate contributors, and are more interested in blocking legislation than passing legislation.

Democrats are working to make America a better place, promoting high paying union jobs, taking care of our military and national guard, providing rebates to lower energy.

Ann Fields, Lansing

