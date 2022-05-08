 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Production of 'Joseph' was amazing

An Amazing 'Joseph'

I am writing to extend my appreciation and congratulations to everyone involved in the recent production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

My husband attended "Joseph" in in various venues over the years, the first time being Broadway with Donny Osmond starring in the lead role.

The performance last Saturday (April 30) at GBPAC was absolutely outstanding! The talent displayed was nothing short of amazing. Talent on the stage, behind the scenes, in the orchestra pit, sound, lighting. Bravo, to all of you!

Sally Cole, New Hampton

 

