Private schools should obey same rules

I’m wondering if Gov. Reynolds’ zeal for school choice for Iowa families will require these charter schools to adhere to the same testing, curriculum, and hiring practices of our public schools. Public schools protect children from discrimination based on gender, race, disability, religion, and sexual preference. Our public schools turn no Iowa students away! In this day and age of privileged people, doling out funds for charter schools is an elitist, Republican solution to improving education without public school checks and balances.