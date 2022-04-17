 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Private schools should obey same rules

  • 0
LTE

I’m wondering if Gov. Reynolds’ zeal for school choice for Iowa families will require these charter schools to adhere to the same testing, curriculum, and hiring practices of our public schools. Public schools protect children from discrimination based on gender, race, disability, religion, and sexual preference. Our public schools turn no Iowa students away! In this day and age of privileged people, doling out funds for charter schools is an elitist, Republican solution to improving education without public school checks and balances.

Jim Fisher, Gold Canyon, Arizona

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School bus drivers deserve a raise

School bus drivers deserve a raise

Well, looks like this school district showed its appreciation for its bus drivers. Again. They break their backs to get your students to schoo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News