Private school funding plan dosn't add up

Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a plan to give scholarships of $7,600 to students at private schools in Iowa. The governor says this will give families a choice of schools to attend. The proposal is for $34.1 million annually after four years to cover the costs of the scholarships. This is where the numbers do not add up to the promises. Let us say every penny of the $34 million goes to the scholarships. $34 million divided by $7,600 per student would be equal to 44,868 students. Right now, there are 45,813 Iowa student attending private schools. So, this proposal only helps students already going to private schools. There is not a school choice for most Iowa families. I would also like to know just where does the $34 million of Iowa tax dollars come from? If every man, woman, and child in Iowa were taxed another $100 per year it would not be enough.

I would like to ask Governor Reynolds, how does this make Iowa a better place to live?

Glen Sailsbury, Dysart

 

