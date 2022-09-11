Pridefest is fine, but I need my sleep

I stayed at Best Western in Waterloo on Aug. 26. I was traveling to the Twin Cities to visit family. I was unaware that the city was hosting the Pridefest Festival outside my window. The music was very loud with my windows rattling. I thought, "No big deal, as long as I can get some rest at a decent time, have a blast." I did not realize that the city granted a permit allowing the music to go on until midnight. An event like this should either be moved to a park area away from hotels or the music should have stopped by 10 p.m. at the latest. I attempted to email the mayor and City Council, but every sent email was returned as undeliverable. I travel this route a couple times a year but will not stay in Waterloo again.