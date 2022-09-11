 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pridefest is fine, but I need my sleep

  • 0

I stayed at Best Western in Waterloo on Aug. 26. I was traveling to the Twin Cities to visit family. I was unaware that the city was hosting the Pridefest Festival outside my window. The music was very loud with my windows rattling. I thought, "No big deal, as long as I can get some rest at a decent time, have a blast." I did not realize that the city granted a permit allowing the music to go on until midnight. An event like this should either be moved to a park area away from hotels or the music should have stopped by 10 p.m. at the latest. I attempted to email the mayor and City Council, but every sent email was returned as undeliverable. I travel this route a couple times a year but will not stay in Waterloo again.

Allen Schultz, St. Charles, Mo.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Learn how to read a book

Learn how to read a book

Author and academic John Agresto write: "I vividly remember reading in a biography of Abraham Lincoln that he preciously studied Shakespeare, …

Biden setting spending records

Biden setting spending records

I give credit where credit is due, so I want to congratulate Joe Biden for spending the most money out of any president ever within his first …

Taxpayers will foot the bill

Taxpayers will foot the bill

Although the Biden administration won’t say who will pay for their student loan forgiveness program, I think I’ve got if figured out.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News