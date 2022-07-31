 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Pride events normalize indecency

The LGBTQIA+ community is solidly united, right? Wrong. Borrowing from Alice Giordano, June 24, originally it was LGB (Lesbians: women preferring women; Gays: men preferring men; Bisexual: alternating preferences). “Coming out of the closet” in the 1960s, their goal for most was working hard at normalizing their lifestyle by conducting themselves civilly while truly promoting honest diversity, inclusivity, and tolerance, living solid career- and community-building lives while keeping their private lives private, passionately loving their country and its values — a seat at the main table, not a separate room. I know LGBers who are.

Regrettably, LGBers, like most unions, political parties, education, churches, governments, media/journalism, civic organizations, families, athletics, are being high jacked by TQIA+ers — postmodernists — those who hate traditional Western values while seeking societal chaos.

View “The Top Five Things about the LGBTQIA+ Community No One’s Talking About." Many Pride events are “normalizing public indecency” — street drag shows and in-school readings by drag queens for preschoolers. Upset, some gay men say, “It has literally made me sick to my stomach. Do parents actually think this is progressive?” Well?

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

