Pride events normalize indecency

The LGBTQIA+ community is solidly united, right? Wrong. Borrowing from Alice Giordano, June 24, originally it was LGB (Lesbians: women preferring women; Gays: men preferring men; Bisexual: alternating preferences). “Coming out of the closet” in the 1960s, their goal for most was working hard at normalizing their lifestyle by conducting themselves civilly while truly promoting honest diversity, inclusivity, and tolerance, living solid career- and community-building lives while keeping their private lives private, passionately loving their country and its values — a seat at the main table, not a separate room. I know LGBers who are.