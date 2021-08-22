President's stupidity dooms many Afghans to death

"I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” (Robert Gates).

The world is a more dangerous place because of the unilateral stupidity of our president. From his basement he has unleashed the world’s most militant terrorist group. He had the audacity to lie to the world during a non-primetime speech after which he returned to his basement. No Americans have been killed in action in 18 months. 50,000 brave Afghans died to permit women to walk the streets and go to school. They did not run, the administration denied them air cover and technology.

Our European allies are outraged and worried. NATO was not even consulted prior to the president’s debacle. This disgust was on display in the British House of Commons today. Can the Americans be trusted?

I am heartened by the mainstream media who seem to finally get it. Perhaps the 81 million who voted for him will also see the light. We are being led by a geriatric puppet suffering from dementia. The seeds of revenge and hate were sown, and we are reaping the inevitable bitter harvest. You got what you asked for.

Chris Simenson, Dunkerton

