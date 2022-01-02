 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Presidents have term limits; senators should too

  • 0
LTE

Thank you Sen. Grassley for your 63 years of public service (1959 to 2022), but ...  

I have to ask my fellow Iowans: Do you elect your public your representatives and senators for life? If not, when is it too long? Most folks retire after 30-40 years.

In November 2022 when you vote, think of your lot in life:

  • Have you been working for 60 plus years on the same type of job?
  • Are you going to retire with full health benefits and pension?
  • Through your tenure at your work has your net worth substantially increased over the years? At a salary of $174,00 a year? (current senators salary).

So what are you voting for?

There is too much money involved in our political process. With money there is influence. Research your candidates. There are numerous websites that exhibit the money associated with each politician, ex. Open Secrets, U.S. Government Accountability Office, etc. I encourage you to search these sites and others. Political contributors and amount of contribution/influence can be found as well. Look at these web sights and ask your self:

People are also reading…

  • Where does the influence money come from?
  • Are there other undisclosed sources of influence?
  • Does anyone contribute to your to your life and success? 

 So when you get ready to vote, remember you elect these people to represent you,not their political party, not the big contributor/influencers. Get involve in the political process. We’ve term limited our president, why not our senators and representatives?

Tim Murphy, Waterloo

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

God bless Donald Trump

God bless Donald Trump

Just curious. Democrats and most two-faced rhinos have been calling Donald Trump a dictator and actually categorized him as another Hitler.

Biden turns his back on farmers

Biden turns his back on farmers

It’s time for Iowans to understand Joe Biden and the Democrats are working against rural America and America’s farmers. Under current law, far…

Fear mongering on COVID

Fear mongering on COVID

The country of Sweden having 1.2 million children has had no child die from COVID while having no mask mandate, in school teaching, giving chi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News