President Biden's socialist agenda

What a mess! For over 100 years those who have been pushing the socialist agenda have been telling us how great things would be if given the opportunity. Well, President Joe Biden promised that he will be just what they have been looking for (the most liberal/socialist president since Franklin Roosevelt.) Let’s see if he has kept his promise: How is he doing in the cities controlled by Democrats? Great, if you like living in a shooting gallery or getting mugged. How about security on the southern border? That’s great if you want 200,000 people a month that are not vaccinated, speak over a 100 languages and know nothing about our history or laws (most of these people are just looking for a better life, but many of them are gang members and drug dealers preying on our young people). If our kids are not learning to think for themselves at home they are probably being indoctrinated in school by the “cancel culture” crowd. People are afraid to say anything good about this country or openly cheer for our great Olympic teams. Great start, Joe. It looks like you’re right on schedule.