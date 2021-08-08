 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
President Biden's socialist agenda
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

President Biden's socialist agenda

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

What a mess! For over 100 years those who have been pushing the socialist agenda have been telling us how great things would be if given the opportunity. Well, President Joe Biden promised that he will be just what they have been looking for (the most liberal/socialist president since Franklin Roosevelt.) Let’s see if he has kept his promise: How is he doing in the cities controlled by Democrats? Great, if you like living in a shooting gallery or getting mugged. How about security on the southern border? That’s great if you want 200,000 people a month that are not vaccinated, speak over a 100 languages and know nothing about our history or laws (most of these people are just looking for a better life, but many of them are gang members and drug dealers preying on our young people). If our kids are not learning to think for themselves at home they are probably being indoctrinated in school by the “cancel culture” crowd. People are afraid to say anything good about this country or openly cheer for our great Olympic teams. Great start, Joe. It looks like you’re right on schedule.

Jerald Bartlett, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clayson a typical Republican
Letters

Clayson a typical Republican

Dennis Clayson, the archetypal Republican. If the polls or the votes do not favor you, there is obviously something wrong with the polling and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News