Pray for America with liberals in charge
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Pray for America with liberals in charge

LTE

As a former registered Democrat, although I shouldn't be amused by what many leftist liberals are into categorizing conservatives as cultish-type Trump supporters and claiming us as Hitler-like individuals swimming into what they claim is Trump dictatorship. Hmmmm!

I don't recall Trump threatening our freedoms like traveling and shopping along with enjoying living a normal lifestyle if we don't get vaccinations of which have not been approved by federal regulated Food and Drug Administration. Be careful! When you point a finger there are always four pointing back. Be careful on how you seem to have yourselves on a pedestal and think this current dictatorship is what you want. If this current corruption continues, you, like us conservatives, are in for a shocking surprise. Every day I pray for America's wisdom and you should be too!

Eric Frey, Waterloo

