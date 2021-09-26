Pray and fast for those left in Afghanistan

SOS calling all U.S. citizens to fast and pray for the immediate release of all American hostages and all Afghanistan allies.

Thank you to all veterans groups and other organizations that are trying to get them out of Afghanistan. What great heroes each of you are.

Why is it that the White House, Pentagon, and the U.S. State Department didn’t even bother to do this? You are the ones who left them there. Could we possibly call this dereliction of duty or treason?

Don’t forget to fast and pray until all our people are home safe. Remember the one true Jehovah God is still on the throne of the universe and his specialty is impossible situations. (Luke 1:37 and Luke 18:27).

Marcella Gruver, Waterloo

