Power is in your hands on Election Day

Shortly the voters in each school district in Iowa will be voting on the members of their school boards. A part of this vote will be based upon the policy regarding wearing masks at school. They system is working as it was designed and the people in Waterloo, Hudson, Waverly, and Janesville will decide for themselves the policy for their systems.

This is not the way the power hungry politicians in Des Moines wanted it to be. They wanted this decision to be made by a state senator from Council Bluffs and a state representative from Muscatine, not by the citizens of the local school districts.

This has been part of their policy for years. They have systematically taken power away from your city officials and centered it in their own hands. They took advantage of the COVID crisis to take power away from your school boards.

Fortunately the court stepped in and stopped their latest power grab. Led by the governor, they wailed in frustration. Nevertheless, the power is in your hands, not in those of the power hungry politicians in Des Moines.

Use it wisely, and use it proudly this Election Day.

Michael Gorton, Cedar Falls

