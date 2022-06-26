Postmodernism's threat to America

Borrowing from “The Soul of Politics” by Glenn Ellmers, “the secret vitality” of America has been its ongoing philosophical tension, without conquest, between reason and reverence — Socratic wisdom and biblical faith. It’s worked harmoniously since 1776 by elevating the human mind and soul through promoting dignity, equality, personal and national pride — thinking sourced from Greek philosophers (reason) to Judeo-Christian morality (reverence) — modernism.

Then, enter postmodernism over a 100 years ago. Created by nihilist German philosophers, its goal is to deny and destroy modernism, its logical reasoning and faith in one’s natural instincts — a higher power. Hence its name, postmodernism. Examples: Postmodernists tell us men can menstruate, have babies, God is dead. They seek to obliterate our wealth, history, cultural mores, sexual identities, humanity: modernism — all that America stands for — warts and all.

Who are postmodernists? Marx, Hegel, Woodrow Wilson, FDR, John Dewey, Clintons, Obamas, Bidens, Margaret Sanger, Howard Zinn, George Soros, Klaus Schwab — World Economic Forum’s founder. Recently, Schwab said the world should be controlled by a “self-selected coalition of multinational corporations, governments (UN), and select civil society organizations.”

Hey, Americans who hate America (you know who you are)! Think you’re invited? Fat chance!

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0