Postmodernism dulls America's luster

Ever notice tree leaves in late fall? They work themselves into a glorious luster— for about a week. Then become lackluster — dead, dying, windblown. What a shame!

This is happening to America. The most luster-filled country in the history of the world. Today, postmodernism (aka: liberalism and democratism), the rejection of America’s luxurious Western culture based on Republicanism: reason and revelation — freedom, family, faith, honor, logic — is turning America’s luster to lackluster — dead, dying, pathetic. What a shame!

How to keep America’s luster, its glorious glow of vibrant life? Cancel democratism — centralized, controlling national and worldwide government. Sustain individual liberty.

Make sure America’s elections are fair, honest. Reject liberals/democratists dismissing poll watchers, stuffing drop boxes, allowing ineligible voters.

Support financially pro-American businesses; cancel multi-national banks/businesses who coerce borrowers to kneel to ESG (environmental, social, government). Their phony “Green New Deal” will literally freeze some to death. Fuel oil and diesel shortages coming.

Involved in local/county politics? Right now, city councils and school boards of Cedar Falls, Waterloo, and the Black Hawk County supervisors are populated with more than several postmodernists. Moreover, they have successfully infiltrated district attorneys' offices, regulatory boards, and teachers’ unions — all around Iowa.

America’s luster needs you. Iowa’s, too.

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls