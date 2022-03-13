Poll on Biden's rising approval rating not credible

If everyone approached 10 fellow citizens on the street, at events or in stores, and asked "do you approve/disapprove of this Democratic administration's policies today on: border integrity, energy, the economy, honesty, immigration, national security, truthfulness, uniting Americans, etc.," how many approve without hesitation?

Not much random about polls, all deliberately formulated, leading questions with intent and oft dubious objectives. Media and polls are but tools to manipulate minds/opinions directly and subliminally, and opinions are meaningless without facts. Credible journalists would contrast the policies and their empirical effectiveness of the last and current administrations. Disturbingly, today's media is no more credible than Pelosi's fourth lynching committee. Media relentlessly assassinated Trump's character while ignoring his policy achievements, which benefited most every American. By so doing, the divisive and vitriolic media, along with the deceitful political deep state, encumbered this coup upon America. Never forget.