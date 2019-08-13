BOB KAISER
CEDAR FALLS --- If I lied to the IRS about my marital status I am sure I would go to jail. We have a Congress woman from Minnesota that did just that and nothing happens. She filled out income tax forms with another man while she was married to another. Face is, no one in the news media wants to touch her. She seems to be off limits. Any why they don't pursue it -- because she originally came from a different country and they are abiding by their rules. Come on, this is America.
There is no "faith tradition" in the U.S. I must admit she didn't wait for her welfare check to show up, but got herself elected -- one term, I hope. Now there seems to be a gaggle of four that are teaming together. And, of course, our president can't let well enough alone. He continues to encourage their rhetoric.
He will play around long enough to nullify the socialism that the other party is promoting and lose the next election. The citizenry will not accept socialism --- ever. They have seen it fail throughout the world.
