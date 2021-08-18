Politicians to blame for fall of Afghanistan

As Afghans fall from our departing jets from Kabul airport, our failed politicians rush to blame each other for this fiasco. There is plenty of blame to go around starting with 9-11 going forward to this minute. The blame is not with our troops, nor on the U.S.-loyal Afghan troops, but on the inept, incompetent, worthless politicians of all stripes.
America, you have a vote. Use it to clean house in every state, and then maybe, just maybe, we once again will be the United States of America.
Bob Black, Waterloo