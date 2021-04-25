Politicians should staff care centers for minimum wage

While visiting a family member in a care center, I took notice of the number of young care workers. These young adults were taking sincere efforts to care for the old and ailing and with cheer in their voice and care in their touch.

At the risk of COVID they do this, and yet politicians vote against a $15 per hour bill. Okay, let us require these politicians to help out in care centers.

"When young people like you or older people like me take the time to meet one another and to show their friendship, simply and sincerely, to help one another as best they can, that is happiness on earth!"

Pope John Paul II, Montreal, 1984

Bob Black, Waterloo

