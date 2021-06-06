 Skip to main content
Politicians should have military experience
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Politicians should have military experience

LTE

When we as a nation began electing politicians who had never put on a uniform to serve our country, or we thought were so smart in avoiding service, we planted the seeds of the grapes of wrath we now eat.

When a person serves their country they develop an "esprit de corps," a sense of patriotic pride that can not be obtained any other way. A nation without it is adrift in its own sea of chaos and failure.

"The nation is divided, half patriots and half traitors, and no man can tell which from which." Mark Twain

Bob Black, Waterloo

