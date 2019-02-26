Try 1 month for 99¢

Political letters

Candidate endorsement letters will run online only unless accompanied with a $50 advertising fee. Contact Yvonne Keller at 219-1473 to submit a paid endorsement letter. All letters regarding the Iowa Senate District 30 special election must be received by noon, Wednesday, March 13.

