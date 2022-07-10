Political parties divide the United States

"A house divided against its self cannot stand" Abraham Lincoln, June 16, 1858.

Why is this so difficult for political parties to understand? The framers of the Constitution considered political parties a necessary evil and did not mention them in the Constitution. George Washington warned the new nation of the divisiveness of political parties.

Many of our Founding Fathers had immigrated from Europe and had witnessed the destruction political parties had brought about.

Let us never forget this is the United States of America. Do not destroy it.

Bob Black, Waterloo