Police should enforce muffler laws

In Gary Kroeger's column May 22, he mentioned "a truck with straight pipes went roaring through the intersection, smoking." It's full illegal, but if anyone had reported it to the police they'd do no enforcement on it, and even make excuses for it and dupe anyone into believing it's a muffler because they don't want to put the time and effort into enforcement and prosecution. They've been asleep at the switch while the scofflaws have twisted, construed, distorted, and perverted the true meaning of "muffler" under Iowa law.