Police should enforce muffler laws

In Gary Kroeger's column May 22, he mentioned "a truck with straight pipes went roaring through the intersection, smoking." It's full illegal, but if anyone had reported it to the police they'd do no enforcement on it, and even make excuses for it and dupe anyone into believing it's a muffler because they don't want to put the time and effort into enforcement and prosecution. They've been asleep at the switch while the scofflaws have twisted, construed, distorted, and perverted the true meaning of "muffler" under Iowa law.
The anti-abortion, anti-birth control zealots are not in contact with reality. They refuse to know that the Earth and environment are suffering from human activity. They have that old, archaic, patriarch belief that women have a duty to have as many babies as possible. They'd put women under Taliban law. I hope there are enough women to vote the Republican religious lawmakers out of office. They should make women's free choice in bodily affairs an election issue.
Herman Lenz, Sumner