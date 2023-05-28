I am compelled to talk about the free-lance shooting massacres in our nation. I am especially keyed on the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. I understand there were 91 police officers in the building, and none were trained to enter a room with an active shooter. As an Army private in 1956, during my 20 weeks of of advanced training, we spent an afternoon training for entering a room with an active shooter.
If our nation had enough money to give this “typewriter jockey” soldier this training in 1956, where is the money now to give something similar to every police force in America, now in our desperate need?
William Teaford, Cedar Falls