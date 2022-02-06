 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Police really are being defunded in Iowa

LTE

During protests over the last few years, we have seen people carrying signs that say, “Defund the Police.” Those signs led to a big outcry that “leftists” want to do exactly that. For some reason, here in Iowa, when law enforcement really is being defunded, we don’t hear a word. In her latest budget proposal Gov. Reynolds wants to cut spending for the Iowa State Patrol. This is not the first time. In 2000, when Tom Vilsack was governor, we had 455 troopers. Today, due to defunding, we have 360. That means it takes longer to get a patrol car to an accident scene, motorists who need assistance on the highway may not get it, and more reckless drivers and alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers are free to endanger our lives. Now more cuts are being proposed. We need troopers on the roads. All of us, whether left or right in our politics, need to speak up about this.

Anna Nicholas, Cedar Falls

 

