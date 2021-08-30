 Skip to main content
Police in other cities don't need logos
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I don’t understand why the officers can’t do their jobs without having some kind of insignia. If they can’t do their jobs without one, they don’t need to be on the police force. Your job is to serve and protect the community not serve and protect an insignia. I’m from Paducah, Kentucky, and we never had a logo or insignia on the police cars. The cars just say “Paducah Police Department.” Furthermore, in all my years of traveling to other cities and states, I’ve never seen anything but words on the patrol cars. How does it make your job better? The words should say Waterloo Police Department, period! Secondly, there have been past mayors and City Council members that owned businesses, why is it a problem now. Focus on uniting all people and not further dividing us. A huge segment of the African-American community have not always been treated with equality and justice as well as other minority groups.

Delores Commack, Waterloo

