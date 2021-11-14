Police don't deserve a license to kill

The Courier has reported that police morale is low and officers are quitting since the Chauvin-Floyd case. If they think they should have the Gestapo right to murder non-attacking, nondangerous citizens laying on the ground, then we're better off if they do quit. We need police enforcement 24-7, but not legalized murderers. I never heard any Trump fanatics condemn Chauvin's actions, rather they approve it.

Does anyone see the hypocrisy in the Republicans? They claim to be pro-life, but they are pro-death on face mask and vaccination mandates because of their hatred for President Biden. They are also pro-death on effective speed enforcement cameras, and passed a clever law to make it legal to run vehicles into and over animal rights and BLM protesters.

The Courier reports a man gets 10 years for beating and paralyzing another man. In a case near Iowa City some years ago, the killer only did about 2 3/4 years in prison. Someone gets longer prison time just for simple possession of something.

Herman Lenz, Sumner

