Police deserve our gratitude

Did Kim Potter breach her duty as a police officer in her attempt to detain Daunte Wright? Did she fail to exercise what the law, in negligence cases, labels “reasonable care” when she mistakenly discharged her service revolver instead of her Taser? Was she “culpably negligent?”

Some argue that Potter did not “knowingly” kill Wright, that by shouting “Taser, Taser, Taser!” her intention was to disable him, not purposely kill him, and that gun-taser confusion is extremely rare. Others claim that, given her training, Potter should have known she was discharging her service revolver.

Daunte Wright’s life ended abruptly, tragically, and needlessly. A single instance of human fallibility will forever mar a police officer’s reputation and will undoubtedly haunt her the rest of her life.

Most Americans support meaningful, constructive reforms in the way policing takes place in this country. But they also support the honest and dedicated law-enforcement officers who, on a daily basis, risk life and limb to protect the rights of their fellow citizens. These men and women deserve our gratitude and respect. The police stand between law-abiding citizens and lawbreakers. The mistakes of the few should not diminish the noble service of the many.

John Kearney, Waterloo

