Google Iowa law 321.436. Mufflers are meant to prevent noise. Those purposely altered systems on pickup trucks are not "mufflers" when they don't "muffle" the engine or when they increase the noise. They're not in good working order because the owners have removed or destroyed the inside of the catalytic converter. This law is being kicked in its face because there's no enforcement or prosecution on the scoffers. There's plenty of these obnoxious systems around. Does anyone know of any police, or sheriff, or patrol department that has enough gumption to enforce this law, and understand the simple meaning of words? The ones I've contacted give me excuses, refusal, or say "we cant get county attorneys to prosecute them." County attorney's tell me "we cant prosecute them when no one charges them." Has some noise organization, or manufacturer or seller of these dastardly systems "bought" the right top state officials and told them to back off on noise enforcement? I contacted the State Patrol asking "why isn't this law enforced?" I didn't get any answer.