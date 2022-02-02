Please support Waverly-Shell Rock's Project Graduation

Plans are underway for Waverly-Shell Rock's Project Graduation 2022. This is the 38th year of the event held for seniors on graduation night as an alternative to parties. This is most likely the last night seniors will be together as a group for a number of years. We are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for our young adults celebrating a milestone in their lives.

Financial support comes from businesses, organizations and the families of the class of 2022. We are asking for your support in the form of merchandise and/or a financial donation. All donations go directly to Project Graduation 2022. Each of our 160 graduates will receive a gift worth approximately $50 at the end of the evening, as well as a chance at some larger prizes. Previous years' prizes have included TVs, laptops/iPads, microwaves, etc. To make this extravaganza a success, we need approximately $10,000. Your donation is greatly appreciated, and your donation ensures an evening of fun and safety. To make your donation, simply drop it off at the high school, or mail it to chairpersons Jane and Rob Rouse, W-SR Project Graduation, 1104 Second Ave. N.E., Waverly, 50677.