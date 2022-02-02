 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Please support Waverly-Shell Rock's Project Graduation

  • 0
LTE

Plans are underway for Waverly-Shell Rock's Project Graduation 2022. This is the 38th year of the event held for seniors on graduation night as an alternative to parties. This is most likely the last night seniors will be together as a group for a number of years. We are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for our young adults celebrating a milestone in their lives.

Financial support comes from businesses, organizations and the families of the class of 2022. We are asking for your support in the form of merchandise and/or a financial donation. All donations go directly to Project Graduation 2022. Each of our 160 graduates will receive a gift worth approximately $50 at the end of the evening, as well as a chance at some larger prizes. Previous years' prizes have included TVs, laptops/iPads, microwaves, etc. To make this extravaganza a success, we need approximately $10,000. Your donation is greatly appreciated, and your donation ensures an evening of fun and safety. To make your donation, simply drop it off at the high school, or mail it to chairpersons Jane and Rob Rouse, W-SR Project Graduation, 1104 Second Ave. N.E., Waverly, 50677.

People are also reading…

Jane and Rob Rouse, Waverly

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't punish addiction with prison

Don't punish addiction with prison

Our state as a whole needs to really look into how our taxpayer dollars are being spent, especially amidst this pandemic and workforce shortag…

Republicans don't respect the vote

Republicans don't respect the vote

I’ve been seeing a lot of keyed-up statements from Iowa’s Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks trying to convince us i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News