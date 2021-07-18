Please stop false narrative on election laws

Please end the false narrative relative to the right to vote in Iowa. The Iowa Legislature has not taken your voting privilege away. We currently have 20 days before Election Day plus election day, or three full weeks, to cast our vote. We also have 70 days (more than two months) to obtain an absentee ballot and vote. And no, county auditors are not prosecuted if you request an absentee ballot. In addition, any American should be proud to present an ID and proof of right to vote to protect our election integrity and democracy. We show IDs just to board a plane. President Biden and left-wing pundits/media say voter integrity laws are “unconscionable,” but never speak of the actual early voting stipulations. And by the way, Biden’s home state of Delaware has zero early voting and strict limitations on absentee ballots, so his comments seem somewhat hollow. If your going to comment on this topic, please quit the false narrative, speak to the facts and not assume the public is totally uninformed.