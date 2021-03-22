Please name those Democratic media moguls

Names please

Mr. Randy Cook recently wrote The Courier to remind us that "five of the six major networks are owned by Democrats with spouses at the highest level of government."

I appreciate this information because I had no idea that this was the case. I urge Mr. Cook to write to the newspaper again and give us the names of the five Democrats and which major network each owns.

I would also appreciate the names of each of the five spouses and the high governmental post that each holds.

Thank you in advance for providing all of us with this information.

Michael Gorton, Cedar Falls

