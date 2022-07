I would like to thank the city of Evansdale for most wonderful relaxing evenings. I mean it was like living on a gun range the past few nights! I mean real peaceful for four hours each night. I hope that they enjoyed disturbing everyone else's evening as they played kaboom all night. I pay taxes also. If the city isn't going to respect those of us that don't shoot off fireworks, maybe they could at least enforce code. Saturday and Sunday night it was after midnight.