Planned Parenthood chief has a Damascus moment

LTE

Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion lobby, recently announced they it spend $50 million dollars toward electing pro-abortion candidates this fall. But not with Abby Johnson’s help. Johnson once ran a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic. After finally watching an abortion on an ultrasound screen, she underwent both a scientific and spiritual conversion. She quit Planned Parenthood and today advocates on behalf of unborn infants and their mothers. In her book “Unplanned,” she candidly discusses her own two abortions, acknowledging to readers, “I’m no hero.”

She once received a very angry letter from a woman to whom she’d given abortion counseling. “You lied to me,” the letter began. “I asked you if my baby would feel pain. … I asked if my baby was developed. You lied to me. How many women did you lie to?” Johnson responded by issuing a public letter of apology to all the women she ever steered toward abortion. While expressing inner joy upon her pro-life conversion, she added: “Don’t mistake my joy for a lack of sorrow. Sorrow keeps me grounded. Joy keeps me going.”

Abby Johnson’s message is two-fold: First, abortion victimizes both mother and child. Second, the forgiving hand of God is always outstretched -- for everyone.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

 

