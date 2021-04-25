Pipeline offers many advantages

President Biden says the pipeline disserves national interest and climate crisis.

TC Energy says it is going to make pipeline project emission neutral. On Jan. 17, it made a statement that the pipeline would achieve zero emissions across the project operations when the pipeline is in service in 2023 and powered by renewable energy sources by 2030.

TC Energy expects to invest $1.7 billion in communities along pipeline and create approximately 1.6 gigawatts of energy and create thousands of construction jobs in communities along the way.

An opportunity to upgrade old transmission lines, substations, put in new renewables. Makes sense, reduces carbon footprint.

CEO of West Center Electric Co-op would like to explain their side of the story and also hear President Biden’s side. But Biden has not responded or reached out to communities affected to discuss the project.

I think if Biden would stop long enough to see the overall picture of the pipeline project, he would see the main benefits of all projects involved with pipeline, redo infrastructure, more renewable energy and use zero carbon footprint and have safe transport of oil, less pollution and would still have thousands of jobs related to pipeline. Plus all new construction jobs alone the way.

Ron Wood, Waterloo

