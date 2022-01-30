Pipeline isn't proper use of eminent domain

Now imagine a stranger coming to your door. He struts in, looks around, hands you $100 and announces, "I'm taking this room. You’ll still pay full property taxes, homeowners and liability insurance; we're not paying that. If you sell, the next owner has to accept this deal. If we give up this project, we can let somebody else take over the room."

That is eminent domain. That is what Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator Ventures want to do, should the Iowa Utilities Board give them permits for their proposed CO2 pipelines. Hundreds of Iowa landowners and neighbors are facing this. We all will pay for it! These companies will use 45Q energy tax credits for construction and startup -- over a $1 billion! Do you pay income tax? Property tax? Then you're paying their bill, but they'll get all the profit. One pipeline permitted will set a precedent, with at least four others already making plans. Eminent domain is for projects "for the public good." This does not meet that criteria. Urge your county board of supervisors to represent you. Contact legislators and the IUB (website or mail).