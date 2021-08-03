 Skip to main content
Photo undercuts governor's description of border
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Photo undercuts governor's description of border

Whoever selected the photograph to accompany the July 29 story regarding Iowa State Patrol troopers' deployment to the Mexican border in Texas is not supporting the governor’s assertion that their “large visual presence” and disruption of smugglers makes Iowa safer. I fail to see the evil intent in people desperate enough to bring a baby across the Rio Grande River as portrayed in the photograph. I have a feeling that photographs of criminals crossing the border in that manner are about the same as the as the actual number of criminals crossing the border as compared to the common person seeking a better life -- the vast minority.

Kurt Frank, Waterloo

 

