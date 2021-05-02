Pate's young voter drive was disingenous

News broke April 26 that “Hundreds of 17-year-olds who could not cast ballots in the 2020 election because of their age are among 294,000 registered Iowa voters recently marked as inactive, Iowa’s election office confirmed Monday.”

This makes the secretary of state’s recent push to register high school students rather disingenuous. The secretary of state reached out to our local League of Women Voters to support his March 30 voter registration drive, marking the 50th anniversary of Iowa lowering the voting age from 21 to 18. Every School that registered 90% of eligible students got recognized with the Carrie Chapman Catt award. Catt is the Iowan who helped pushed through the passage of the 19th Amendment, when women won the right to vote. She also founded the League of Women Voters.

Mr. Paul Pate, do not ask for my support registering 17-year-olds and then mark them as inactive when they could not vote in 2020. Carrie Chapman Catt said: “The vote is a power, a weapon of offense and defense, a prayer.”

Do not disillusion our youths by making them question their registration status, and do not invoke Catt’s name in your efforts.

Cherie Dargan, president LWV of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties

