Paternity test should be used for all births

Paternity test should be for all births. Our necessary laws to protect women make a paternity test at a child’s birth even more needed. Paternity test can keep a father responsible.

Intermediate step -- add paternity test at birth of a couple’s children part of prenuptial agreement. Can show openness and transparency at birth of children.

Amateur genealogy. Have had adults ask me to help them find their father. Most of these started from a family DNA test.

Paternity test at birth of child for the three people involved. Mother, assumed father and baby. Woman’s privacy is center until child is born. Then it is divided between mother, assumed father and child.

Not doing a paternity test now at all births is not understandable. Use science to keep things correct. No paternity test could place a man in involuntary servitude in the support of a child that is not his. We need to use science and move out of the Dark Ages.

DNA testing quality is up prices are down. State legislators should make this so. Do it.

Donald Utley, Waterloo

