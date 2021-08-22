Pastor Lindberg’s columns are full of wisdom

Pastor's wisdom

I always appreciate Duane Lindberg’s guest column comments. Thank you for the Aug. 11 article. On Aug. 15, I was very disappointed with Mr. Kilgard’s reference to “cult” when referring to Lindberg and the AALC.

I greatly appreciate Lindberg. I remember being impressed when he served at a Waterloo church. Lindberg wanted to remain biblically sound and realized the wise decision was to disassociate with the denomination he was affiliated with.

Thank you for your exposing what critical race theory promotes. CRT must be confronted with and forced to speak to the facts. Did you know they support public schools separating first-graders into groups of “oppressors” and “oppressed?” They support mandatory curricula teaching that “all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism.” CRT wants those who work in government to be required to undergo reeducation.

For 40+ years I have been following the Marxist (communist) agenda. The Marxist ideas are succeeding at an alarming rate.

Pastor Lindberg, thank you again for your research, information and communication via your letters and columns.

Dave Smith, Waterloo

