Past statements good predictor of future actions

Sometimes we just have to shake our head in disbelief. With an important election coming in a few days and Democrats and Republicans agreeing that the “very soul" of the nation is on the ballot, the liberal media is still concerned about the break-in at the U.S. Capitol two years ago that lasted less than four hours, pouring unlimited funds into so-called climate change, making sure that everyone in the world knows that we are racist and what flavor of waffle cone President Biden prefers today (the cost of his cone is 13% higher this year because of his policies ). With all of the problems we have in this country , hopefully it won’t take a month to count the ballots, and I hope that we can agree that it was a fair election (something we couldn’t agree on in the last one).